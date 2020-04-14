FLORENCE — James Douglas “Jimmy” Hartley, 72, died exactly how he wanted to, at his home surrounded by family, on Saturday, April 11, 2020 after an extended illness. Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family. At a later date, we will announce a celebration of life where everyone will be invited to share their favorite Coach Hartley stories.
Coach Hartley was born on June 25, 1947 in Florence, Alabama, where he lived his entire life. He attended Appleby Junior High School from 1961 to 1963, playing basketball, running track, and playing on the school’s first baseball team. In 1963 he was the state champion in the pole vault event. His athletic career continued at Coffee High School, where he played football and ran track, lettering in both sports. He called these years at Coffee the “glory days” of the school’s athletics program, and they certainly were for him and his classmates. As a junior, Coach Hartley was a starting right halfback on the school’s only football state championship team in 1964.
He attended Florence State College, graduating in 1971 after taking off a year for active military duty as a member of the Alabama National Guard. He was hired by his alma mater in 1972 to coach freshman football, varsity track, and B-team basketball. In 1974 he was named head varsity track coach, and in March 1985 became athletic director and head football coach of the varsity team. In the meantime, Coach Hartley taught Alabama History and U.S. Government to Coffee’s incoming freshmen. He resigned from his athletic duties in November 1990 and retired from Coffee High School in 2002. Coach Hartley influenced and helped to shape the lives of hundreds of students and athletes, all of whom were so important to him.
Coach Hartley was preceded in death by his mother, Geraldine Sanderson Parker and her husband, Buddy Parker, who was an incredible father to him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 wonderful years, Donna Diane Romine Hartley, who was the love of his life, his best friend, and his soulmate. He is also survived by his son, Douglas Reed Hartley and wife, Patricia; granddaughter, Jessica Lane “Peewee” Hartley; grandson, James Nelson “Bud Man” Hartley and fianceé, Lily Loden; sister, Judy Hartley Thompson and husband, Jimmy; nephew, Scott Thompson and wife, Kim; niece, Stacey Thompson Sims and husband, Will; aunt, Paula Ann Womble; uncle, Paul “Buddy” Sanderson and many cousins, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
The family would like to thank Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Ricky Irons, the nurses and staff in the ICU of North Alabama Medical Center, and Sherry Davis of Shoals Hospice for their kindness, care, and patience. We’d also like to recognize Coach Hartley’s football players and track athletes, the members of the 1964 Coffee High School state championship football team, his hunting and fishing buddies, and his fellow teachers and staff at Coffee High School. Each and every one of you held a special place in his heart, as you will in ours.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations to the American Lung Association.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. You may sign the guest registry at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented