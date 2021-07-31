SUMMERTOWN, TENN. — James Douglas “Mitch” Mitchell Jr., 74, died July 29, 2021. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral to follow at noon at the funeral home with burial in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Mr. Mitchell served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

