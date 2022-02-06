ATHENS, TENNESSEE — James Douglas Trent, 67, of Athens, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. James was born on November 5, 1954 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late James and Dorothy Mae Trent. James relocated from Nashville to Northwest Alabama where he raised his family before retiring to Athens. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, cooking, and spoiling his grandchildren. James was a faithful disciple of Christ and loved to minister people. His career in management supplied him the opportunity to meet and touch many peoples lives from Tennessee to Alabama. James was a people person, and very family oriented and loved his dear family.
Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Trent; his two brothers, Roger Trent and Paul Trent; and his sister, Dorothy Trent Dillard.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Kenneth Trent; daughter, Erin Trent Garrison; grandchildren, Dustin Benton and Dylan Benton; his sister, Gail Trent Watts; his companion of fifteen years, Theresa Daniel; along with a host of extended family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held today, February 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Companion Funeral Home of Athens, TN with Reverend Guinn Green officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.
You are invited to share a personal memory of James or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens and the Cody family are honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
