FLORENCE — James Dwight Frye, age 74, a lifelong resident of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield, Alabama. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Helton Drive, Florence, Alabama. There will be a private graveside service for family at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Opal Juanita Frye and James K. Frye; his nephew, Lance Lash; and his great-niece, Haley Frye.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Carolyn Frye; two daughters, Carissa Dawn Cook (Greg), and Elizabeth Kathleen Collinsworth (Gary), and four sons, Christopher Dwight Frye, Troy Robert Frye (Amy), Jeremy Harris Frye (Andrea), and Jacob Neal Frye (Amanda); seven grandchildren, Michaela, Erica and Ashley Elliott, Shelby Burbank, Harper and Jonah Frye, and Nicolette Nettles-Frye; four stepgrandchildren, Mary, Hannah, and Jacob Cook, and Braxton Welch; three brothers, Wade Frye (Nancy), Mark Frye (Mary Ann), and Jamiel Frye; and sister, LeAnn Lash (Stanley).
Dwight was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was a graduate of Coffee High School in Florence, and when called he proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an electrician and member of the IBEW Local Union 558, Sheffield, Alabama. Dwight was a gun and car enthusiast and especially enjoyed spending time with his car “buddies” and grandchildren.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses working in the Covid ICU at Helen Keller for their tireless work and the loving compassion they showed both Dwight and our family. God bless you all. Due to the pandemic, masks are required during the visitation. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
