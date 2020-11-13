LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — James E. Bailey, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1948 in Florence, Alabama.
James is survived by his mother, Louise J. Allen; sisters, Marcia Allen, Deborah Payne (Carroll), all of Louisville, KY; brother, Glen “Hootie” Allen, Jr. (Donette) of Shelbyville, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be today, November 13, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at Newcomer, East Louisville Chapel. There will also be a second visitation on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. at Saints Funeral Home, located at 330 W. Tennessee Street in Florence. Burial will follow in Bailey’s Chapel Cemetery in Killen. Saints Funeral Home directing.
Online condolences can be made at www.saintsfuneralhome.com 256-275-7575.
