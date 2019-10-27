TUSCUMBIA — James “Jim“ Bruce, 70, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Heaven gained a very special angel. Jim was a member of Florence First Assembly, a graduate of Sheffield High School and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a friend to anyone he met, loved life, was a dedicated Alabama football fan, loved fishing and camping, especially full time RV life.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Anthony Martin officiating and Bro. Greg Woodall co-officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elwood Bruce and loving grandparents that raised him, Roland and Eleanor Wade and his mother, Evelyn Letson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories the love of his life, wife of 28 wonderful years, Becky; daughters, Kristy Woodruff (Anthony) of Panama City Beach, Florida, Nicole Bruce ( Alex ) Of Muscle Shoals and Donya Bruce of Florence; grandson, Brandon Petitti of Jacksonville, FL; granddaughter, Cayla Clark of Sheffield; two great-granddaughters; brother, Bill Bruce ( Kathy); half-brother, Glenn Wade (Cindy); numerous nieces and nephews and precious fur babies he loved so much, Lilliebelle and Midnight.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Don Mishra, Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Jeremy Thompson and for all the great and compassionate care giving their loved one also the wonderful nurses at NAMC. And the exceptional care given by his team from Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
