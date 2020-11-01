MUSCLE SHOALS — James E. Harris, 79, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, November 2, 2020, at Highland Park Baptist Church from 12-2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Bro. Brett Pitman and Bro. Bubba Cole will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and retired after 30 years with Norfolk Southern Railway and enjoyed working with stained glass as his hobby. James served in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia Harris; children, Lisa Jones (Alan) and Ken Harris (Nicole); grandchildren, Ashton Irby (Joe), AJ Jones, Parker Harris (Grayson), and Marissa Harris; great grandchild, Paisley Harris; brother, Norman Harris; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
