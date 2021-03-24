LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — James E. Hickman, 89, died March 21, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Mars Hill Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

