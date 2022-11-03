FLORENCE — James Edward Horning, age 36, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, November 4th from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Railroad Cemetery.
Survivors are his wife, Emily Horning; parents, Ned and Karen Horning; children, Kennedy Hill, Elliot Horning, and Olive Horning; father and mother-in-law, Miles and Tina Sledge; a number of nieces and nephews.
You may send condolences at wfunerals.com
