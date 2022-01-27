COURTLAND — James E. Horton, 75, died January 23, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Jackson Chapel CME Church in Courtland. Burial will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery in Courtland. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

