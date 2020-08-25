SHEFFIELD — James E. Perkins, 79, died August 21, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Jackson Cemetery, Muscle Shoals. Public viewing 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

