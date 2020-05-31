FLORENCE — James Earl Hyde, age 84, of Florence, passed away May 28, 2020. Visitation was Saturday, May 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at One Lost Sheep Chapel in Florence. The funeral will be Sunday, May 31, at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Robert Marks and Jerry Balentine officiating. Burial will follow in Lindsey Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Hyde was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lorene Hyde; wife, Alma; children, Donna Tank and Rita Clemmons; brothers, Thomas, Elmer and Earl; and sister, Lois.
Survivors include his children, Mickey Hyde (Velma), Ricky Hyde (Mary), Shelia Staggs (David) and Deborah Clemmons; wife, Christine; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Hyde loved praying and reading his Bible. His favorite chapter was John, 14. He was a pastor at Lindsey Chapel for many years. He loved to talk to people about Jesus.
He was a devoted father, husband and brother to all of his family. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
