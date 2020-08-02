SUMMERTOWN, TN — James Earl Keaton, 73, died July 31, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday, at 1-3 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow, at 3 p.m., with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Keaton is a honorably discharged Vietnam Veteran.

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.