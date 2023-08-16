F.8.16.23 James Kelley.jpeg
FLORENCE — James Earl Kelley, 77, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 16, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will be Thursday, August 17, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will follow in Rhodesville Cemetery.

