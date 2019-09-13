HUNTSVILLE — James Ector, a native of Tuscumbia, Alabama and a long-time resident of Huntsville, Alabama passed on Monday, September 9, 2019 after a brief illness in Huntsville Hospital. James was educated in the Tuscumbia Public School System and entered the Army upon graduation. He had a successful career as a crane operator and retired from Nucor Steel in Decatur, Alabama in 2010.
James is survived by his spouse of 17 years, Flora Ingram Ector and children, Cedric Morris (Deborah) of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Tasheia Ector Watkins (Chrisshaun) of Madisonville, Louisiana, and Candace Ector Braxton (Gary, Sr.), Rochelle Conley, Esq., both of Huntsville, Alabama; sister, Jewell Cobb of Cambridge, Massachusetts, and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Union Chapel M.B. Church at 315 Winchester Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35811. The family will receive guests on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Royal Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to the Union Chapel Christian Academy Foundation — P. O. Box 122, Huntsville, Alabama 35804.
