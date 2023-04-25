HAMILTON — James Edward Ables, 59, died April 19, 2023. Visitation will be today 4 p.m. until service time beginning at 6 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
