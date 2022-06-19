SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE — James Edward Anderson III, 88, left this world to join his heavenly Father on June 1, 2022.
“Jimmy” was born July 7, 1933 in Florence, Alabama where he lived most of his life. When young he lived in Sheffield, AL and parts of Tennessee. He served in the United States Navy from 1953 - 1957, as a distributing clerk (clerical) and later as a radio operator on the USS WASP (CV-18). While on a South America Goodwill Tour he met his future wife of 65 years, Violeta Balarezo in Lima, Peru. After leaving the Navy they married and moved back to Florence where they had two children, Stephen Michael Anderson and Sherry Diane Anderson (Smith).
Jimmy graduated from the University of North Alabama in 1960 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics. After graduation he went to work at Reynolds Metals Company where he was employed for 33 years. His last title upon retirement was as “foreman supervisor” in the cast house.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed boating. He appreciated nature and wildlife. He loved new automobiles and trucks. He was very kind, and had a dry wit and a charming sense of humor. “Papa”, as his granddaughter Lauren Agee called him, was completely devoted to his family and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Violeta Balarezo Anderson; his son, Stephen Michael Anderson; and his daughter, Sherry Anderson Smith. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lauren Taylor Agee; and his parents, James Edward Anderson Jr and Dorothy Cleone Jackson Anderson.
Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 149, Goodlettsville, TN 37070.
At his request no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Wounded Warrior Project.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of these arrangements.
AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME, 509 WALNUT STREET, SPRINGFIELD, TN (615) 384-1000
Commented