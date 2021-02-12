FLORENCE — James Edward Anderson, 50, died February 8, 2021. A private graveside service will be at a later date due to the current pandemic. He was the husband of Tina Anderson. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

