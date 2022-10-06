SHEFFIELD — James Edward Austin, age 97 of Sheffield, passed away at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. James was born in the Threet’s Crossroads community of Lauderdale County.
Following his service in World War II in which he participated in the Battle of the Bulge, James married Bobbie Linden Reeder in 1947 and they moved to Sheffield where he took a position with the Chevrolet dealer in Sheffield. James held the position of service manager for 25 years before leaving the dealership to open Austin Automotive Service. Later he worked in auto parts sales and as shuttle van driver for Jerry Damson Honda. James was a longtime member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Sheffield, now York Bluff Baptist Church.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bobbie Reeder Austin; parents, Bryan and Chester Austin and by brothers, Eugene Austin, Floyd Austin; sisters, Earline Marks, Pauline Simmons, and Mary Lee Melton.
James is survived by his son, Jimmy Austin and wife Margaret; daughter, Kristie Martin and husband Mike, all of Sheffield. Pop is also survived by granddaughter, Katie Hanback and husband Bronson of Florence; grandsons, Jamey Austin and wife Shannon of Gardendale, Bryan Austin of Madison; great-grandsons, Brockton and Brecken Hanback, Nolan Austin and great-granddaughter, Jillian Austin. In addition, James is survived by brother, Glenn Austin; sister-in-law, Peggy Reeder Price, and by a number of nieces and nephews.
The family is deeply indebted to Wanda Cole for her excellent care of and for our daddy. We also truly appreciate the staff of Shoals Home Health Care and Shoals Hospice for their care and concern as well as the staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for their compassion and care extended to our dad.
Visitation will be at Colbert Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. Officiating will be Chad Holder and Barrett Long. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that should you wish to make a memorial contribution, please send donations to The Friends of Sheffield Library or York Bluff Baptist Church.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may view the obituary and sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial .com.
Commented