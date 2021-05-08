HARVEST — James Edward Barnett, 77, died May 4, 2021. Public viewing will be Monday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service will be Tuesday at noon at Galilee MB Church Cemetery, Florence.

