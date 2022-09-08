TUSCUMBIA — James Edward Cole, 77, of Tuscumbia, AL, entered the gates of Heaven to meet his Savior on Monday, September 5, 2022. Visitation will be today, September 8, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel. He will lie in state from 10-11 a.m. Bishop Jimmy Cole and Bishop Nick Ray will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a member of Sunnyside Church of God for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Freda Cole; brothers, Lloyd, Lowell, and Leon Cole; and sister, Patricia Berryman.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Zills) Cole of Tuscumbia, AL; sons, Bishop Jimmy Cole (DeLora) of Oxford, AL and Anthony Cole of Tuscumbia, AL; daughters, Jennifer Merritt (Dr. Ronald Merritt) of Athens, AL and Lori Martin (Neil) of Athens, AL; sisters, Ruby Hotchkiss of Leighton, AL, Helen Pilkilton (Billy) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Lula Pilkilton (Marty) of Town Creek, AL; grandchildren, Phillip Cole (Tara), Matthew Cole (Shay), Kelli Cole, Breanna Johnson (Alejandro), Seth Cole, Lee Merritt, Simeon Merritt, Rachel Merritt, Emma Grace Martin, and Jacob Martin; great-grandchildren, Kelee Cole, Kaden Cole, and Ella Rose Cole.
Pallbearers will be Robbie Balentine, Denzil Pilkilton, Chad Zills, and Colby Balentine. Honorary pallbearers will be Simeon Merritt and Jacob Martin.
He was a devoted husband to his wife, Brenda, the love of his life. He was a wonderful Daddy, PawPaw and Papa, and he loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. He served in the United States Army. He was a retired concrete finisher. He loved the outdoors. He loved his church family and enjoyed serving. He was a friend to many and loved by all.
The family would like to thank Dr. Little and Dr. Williams at The Heart Center, Justin Coan, NP, Dr. Ridgeway, Dr. Dickson, Dr. Horton and all of the nurses and staff in ICU at Helen Keller Hospital.
