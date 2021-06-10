SHEFFIELD
James “Grandpa” Edward Crabb, Sr., 88, of Sheffield, AL passed from this life June 4, 2021 at NAMC with his granddaughter Leigh by his side along with multiple facetimes from family near and far. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Shoals Memorial Gardens with Williams Funeral Home directing.
When Mr Crabb would see people he knew he would always have a smile on his face, joy in his eyes and extended arms while he would say “come give me a hug.” Mr Crabb loved and deeply cared for the people in his life. He never wanted anyone to do anything for him without repaying their kindness. Mr Crabb was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church of Sheffield where he accepted Christ as his Savior in 1948. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1951, where he was a cheerleader and met his first love Nancy of whom he kept a bombshell picture all these years. Mr Crabb served in the United States Navy in 1952-1954 and was eternally grateful to Laura Hester and others who assisted him at the VA in Florence, AL. Mr Crabb always enjoyed a good martini loaded down with olives and a gathering of friends, which is where he met his wife Mary (Rhoads) the mother of his children. Mr Crabb loved to bowl and was a member of the men’s bowling league. While bowling Mr Crabb met the love of his life and wife of 44 years, Annette (Walker-Kennedy) who preceded him in death in 2010. Mr Crabb retired from Listerhill Credit Union in 1994 where he was Sheffield Branch Manager for many years.
Prior to Annette’s death Mr. Crabb’s daughter Laura graciously came with his granddaughter Megan to assist with Annette’s (alzheimer’s) care. Upon the beginning of Mr. Crabb’s illness in the fall of 2020 his son Jimmy came to help. Mr. Crabb was truly grateful for having these times of illness to spend with his children and granddaughters, Megan and Leigh.
Upon Mr. Crabbs’ last few hours on earth he laid in a hospital bed with his granddaughter by his side and FaceTimed family (Megan [continuously] Jimmy, Craig, Barry and Kelly) members. These last moments will forever be remembered. Many family members witnessed the presence of Angels in the room. As Mr Crabbs’ heart stopped, his once still closed eyes looked up. We who witnessed these moments know, his Lord and Savior had his arms extended and welcomed his son home.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Greg Davidson for keeping up the yards and always being a dear friend (family) to Mr. Crabb. Tammy Scott for your dedication to checking in weekly and keeping his home nice and comfortable. To Keller Home Care for providing compassionate workers and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for their end of life care.
Mr. James E. Crabb Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, Audie and Effie Mae (Anglin) Crabb; wife, Annette Walker Kennedy Crabb of 44 years; daughter, Laura Elizabeth Crabb Hoffler of Winter Haven, FL; his two brothers, Charles W. Crabb, Longview, WA and William Odell Crabb, Montgomery, AL; stepson, Tommy Kennedy of Muscle Shoals, AL; niece, Cay Crabb Devin (Steven) of Bothell, WA.
He is survived by his son, James “Jimmy” E. Crabb Jr. of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Luanna Leigh Sellers (Shawn), Megan Margaret Adams (Matt), Dustyn Crabb Natale (Joel); great-grandchildren, Randi Nicolodi, Savannah Weimer, Alana Adams, Alyrah Adams, Rayden Adams, Daenerys Adams, Davina Adams, Gianna Natale; great-great-grandchildren, Reagan Paisley-Christine, Kenji Conner; nephews, William Craig Crabb, Barry O. Crabb (Rennie); niece, Kelly C Livings (Bill), Coni C Brown (Bud).
