FLORENCE
James Edward Cromwell, Jr., 41, of Florence passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, from noon until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial in Central Heights Community Cemetery. Brother Larry Burbank will officiate.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Neat Cromwell and sister, Jessica Cromwell.
He is survived by his children, Caleb and Jacob Cromwell; father, Jimmy Cromwell; sister, Amanda Covington (Chuck); mother of his children, Wendy Tank; father-in-law, Johnny Tank; three nieces and one great-niece.
Pallbearers will be Larry Kelley, Lee Montgomery, Tom Waldrep, Larry Joe McKissack, Bradley Kelley and Waylon Gann. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Covington and Lonnie Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the James Edward Cromwell Jr. Memorial Fund at Farmers & Merchants Bank.
