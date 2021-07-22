CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — James Edward Daniel, 75, died July 19, 2021. Visitation will be today from 9 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m in the chapel with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Cathey Brewer Daniel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.