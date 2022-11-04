MUSCLE SHOALS — James Edward Dillard, Sr., 71, died October 31, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Courtland, burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

