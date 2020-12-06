FLORENCE
James Edward Elkins, born September 3, 1922 in Landersville, AL, passed away on December 4, 2020 at the age of 98 years after a brief illness and hospitalization for COVID-19 and double pneumonia. He subsequently tested negative for COVID, but was unable to successfully recover from the related complications of the virus.
Mr. Elkins is survived by two children, Alan Lynn Elkins (Killen) and Paige E. Parker (Sheffield); a son-in-law, Dr. Randy J. Parker; three grandchildren, Tonya Elkins Lowell, Taleah Elkins Dotson, and Kaylia Farris Waldrep; and seven great-grandchildren. His last residence was Keestone Assisted Living in Florence, AL. Born the youngest of four children to Percy and Mattie Elkins, he served proudly in the military during World War II and attended the University of Alabama on the GI bill following the war. Jim was professionally trained as a tailor and received his certification from the Jewish Tailoring School in New York City. This training was evidenced by the meticulous alterations he applied to all of his personal garments. Until the end, he was fastidious in his grooming and attire, in many respects, a true artisan as evidenced by his mahogany wood carvings replicating ancient Mayan works of art. The majority of his career was spent as a representative for the Federated Mutual Life Insurance Company as a regional manager for Alabama and Louisiana.
Jim was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence and was active in their older men’s Sunday School Class and weekly Bible Study. He and his family were former members of Highland Baptist Church where Jim taught Sunday School. A faithful witness of God’s blessing - he assured everyone he knew that he was greatly blessed - Jim readily shared his faith through personal testimony desiring that no person would leave this earth unsaved.
The family wishes to thank all who assisted Jim during his time in the hospital and at Keestone. A private graveside service will be presented at Moulton Cemetery in Moulton on Tuesday, December 8, by Rev. Chad Hess, pastor of Woodmont Baptist Church.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.Elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented