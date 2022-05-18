CLEVELAND, OHIO — James Edward Ford, 79, formerly of Sheffield, died May 11, 2022. Public viewing will be Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

