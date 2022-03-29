TUSCUMBIA — James Edward Green, of Tuscumbia, AL, departed from this life on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the age of 80. James was a jack of all trades and never met a stranger. He retired from Reynolds Aluminum after 25 years of service. During his retirement years he worked as a handy man, making new friends along the way. Throughout his life, James loved spending time fishing, flying, traveling, finding a good yard sale, and most of all, his friends and family. He attended First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mattie DeVaney Green; parents, Alvin Green and Irene Green Bentley; brother, Travis Green; sister, Nellie Lee. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Gann and Glenda “Sissy” Vandiver; son, Keith Green (Carolyn Sue); grandchildren, Melina Fuller (Isaac), Daniel Gann (Lisa), Brandon Vandiver (Kristy), Sabrina Heathcoat (Ashley), Meggan Jackson (Dustin), Canon White (Mindie), Alexandria and Christian Green; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Caleb Fuller, Eli and Bethany Gann, Madison, Morgan, MaKinley, and Parker Vandiver, Ally and Weston Heathcoat, Caden and Addy Jackson, McCoy White; brothers. Harold, Kenneth and Jerry Green; sisters, Charlene Montgomery, Pauline Thomas and Linda Dotson; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Monday, March 28, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be today, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with Dr. Seth Hood officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Gann, Brandon Vandiver, Canon White, Christian Green, Isaac Fuller and Billy Brady.
