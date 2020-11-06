RUSSELLVILLE — James “Buddy” Edward Jones, 73, died November 3, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 2 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, will assist the family.

