KILLEN — James Edward Lamb, 73, died August 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Greenview Memorial Park. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

