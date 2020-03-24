SHEFFIELD — James Edward Mattson Sr., 69, formerly of Platte, South Dakota, died March 22, 2020. He will be interred at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota at a later date. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
