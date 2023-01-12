KILLEN — James Edward Powell, Jr., 55, died January 10, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. He was the son of Sandra Ash.

