PINSON — Captain James “Eric” Montgomery went to be with Jesus on April 23, 2020, at his home in Pinson, Alabama.
He was 47 years old. He is survived by his parents, James and Carolyn Montgomery; his wife, Ashley Calvert Montgomery; his sons, James Tyler Montgomery and Eric Ryan Montgomery; his stepchildren, Kathryn Grace Davis, Dylon Tyler Davis, and Alyssa Nicole Davis; his sister, Tonya Montgomery McCollum (Keith); and his brother, John Herring Montgomery (Sonia); and six nieces and four nephews.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Earl and Mary Etta Montgomery; his maternal grandparents, Marvin Smith and Ethel Mae Herring; and a niece, Rachel Caroline McCollum.
Eric was born in Huntsville, Alabama on December 30, 1972, and he spent his formative years in the Birmingham area. He graduated from E.B. Erwin High School in 1991, and from the University of North Alabama in 1995 with degrees in Finance and Economics. He served our nation honorably as both an enlisted member and officer of the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. He deployed several times, including in support of Operation Noble Eagle immediately after the 9/11 attacks. He retired from the Air Force in 2011 after twenty years of faithful service. While he was passionate about serving our country, he was even more passionate about serving God and his family. He lovingly and faithfully served both his whole life and loved them completely and unconditionally.
Eric had an infectious personality, and if you were around him, you were probably laughing. He was a warrior and a peacemaker. He loved and was loved, and he will be greatly missed until the reunion in heaven.
Eric will be laid to rest at the cemetery adjoining the Church of Christ in Spruce Pine, Alabama, at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a GoFundMe page set up for the continued support of his children.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented