MUSCLE SHOALS
James Eugene “Gene” Kent, 88, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, October 16, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Gene was a member of Old Brick Presbyterian Church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the IBEW for sixty-five years. Gene enjoyed fishing and working. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lucille Kent; sister, Betty Patterson; and son, Rickey Gene Kent.
Gene is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years, Joyce Walker Kent; daughter, René Kent Muse; grandchildren, Shayla Hill (Chris), Jamie Austin (Josh), Danielle Byram, and Colton Byram; great-grandchildren, Jordan Austin, Josie Austin, Ayslee Hill, Adrian Byram, La’Kenzie Byram, Lei Lani Young, and Mason Hill (Hayden); sister, Cecil Streit (Leonard); and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colton Byram, Josh Austin, Chris Hill, Jordan Austin, Mason Hill, and Adrian Byram. Johnny Marler and Jerry Walker will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family offers special thanks to Kindred Hospice and to caregivers, Regina Garret and Theresa Craft.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
