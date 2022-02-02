SHEFFIELD — James Eugene Hooks, 56, died January 29, 2022. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Friday at noon at Everdale MB Church, Sheffield. He will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

