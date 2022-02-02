ROGERSVILLE — James Floyd Gray, 80, of Rogersville, died Saturday, January 29, 2022 and his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Nina Watkins Gray, 79, died Sunday.
James and Nina were faithful Christians, parents and the best papaw and mamaw. They were members of Springfield First Baptist Church where James was a trustee. James was the owner of Elgin Auto Sales for over 40 years.
A graveside will be Saturday, February 5th at 12:30 at Barkley-White Cemetery with Marty Mosley officiating. Pallbearers will be Carson Walton, Joseph Gray, Jonah Gray, Jeff Smith, Trae Poss and Jacob Mitchell.
Mr. Gray was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Gray and Eula Mae Gray; sisters, Jewel Thornton and Josephine Gray; son-in-law, Lennie Williams.
Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Mittie Watkins; siblings, James, Orville, Neal, Bobby, Paul, Jeanie and Ruth; son-in-law,Lennie Williams.
They are survived by their children, Vicki Williams, Pam (Jeff) Smith, Marty (Dawn) Gray and Derrick Gray; grandchildren, Heather Fisher, Amber (Jacob) Mitchell, Chelsea (Trae) Poss, Jonah Gray and Joseph Gray; great-grandchildren, Carson Walton, Maci Fisher, Gunner Poss, Silas Mitchell, Colton Poss and Sailor Mitchell.
Mr. Gray is also survived by his sisters, Kay Higginbotham and Sue Connor.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Gray family.
