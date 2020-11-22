FLORENCE — James Michael Fox, age 58, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. His family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church of Florence. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Central Community Cemetery. He was the son of Sarah Wilhite.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.