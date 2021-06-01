RUSSELLVILLE — James Francis Hillman, 51, died May 28, 2021. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, with graveside service following at noon in Luke Town Cemetery, Russellville.

