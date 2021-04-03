ROGERSVILLE
James Franklin McCartney, Jr., 94, of Rogersville, Alabama, passed into eternity on April 1, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Jerry Curry officiating. Burial will be in Civitan Cemetery in Rogersville. He was born on September 6, 1926, was a proud World War II veteran, and a faithful member of New Georgia Church of Christ. He enjoyed working his cows, watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play ball, and telling stories from the good old days. In his last few years, he enjoyed visiting with friends at the Rogersville Senior Center, watching airplanes fly over, eating at Fish Creel and counting deer at Joe Wheeler State Park.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Catherine Cagle McCartney; his parents, James Franklin and Katie Viola McEwen McCartney; his sisters, Mavalene McGee, Eathel Kelley, Geneva Hendrix; his brother, Ernest McCartney; and his son-in-law, Melvin Nicholas.
He is survived by his daughters, Jo Ann Nicholas, Janice (David) Ezell; grandchildren, Jody (Jeff) Huggins, Sara (Brad) Holmes, Jessica (Jeremy) Ritter, and Daniel (Heather) Ezell; his great-grandchildren, Allen and Katie Huggins, Parker and Paxton Holmes, Alexandria and Curtis Ritter, and Preston and Catherine Ezell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Ezell, Jeremy Ritter, Brad Holmes, Allen Huggins, Curtis Ritter and Jeff Huggins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Keith Garrett and James McGee.
