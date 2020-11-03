MUSCLE SHOALS — James Franklin Moore lll, 63 of Muscle Shoals, Alabama passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. A private service will be held for immediate family.

James was preceded in death by his father, James Moore Jr.; mother, Jean Moore Wyatt.

He is survived by his children, Wyatt Moore and Montana Steinke; sister, Jo Ann Whitson; grandchild, Harlynn Steinke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Lung association, Meals on Wheels, or Muscle Shoals Education Foundation.

Please visit Morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

