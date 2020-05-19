DECATUR — James Franklin Rodgers, 84, of Decatur Alabama, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a long illness. Frank was born March 31, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee to Thomas Rodgers and Jerrye Jones Rodgers. He graduated from East High School in Memphis, and then attended Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, where he met and married Joanne Edith Jero of Janesville, Wisconsin. He later received BA and MA degrees in Psychology from The University of North Alabama.
Frank worked as a radio announcer, engineer and program director for more than 40 years, mostly in the Florence, Alabama area. He participated in a wide variety of local community theatre productions, most notably serving two years as director, as well as performing the role of Captain James Keller for six years in the annual summer production of “The Miracle Worker” in Tuscumbia.
Frank was a serious and devoted Christian, who believed in Biblical inerrancy, the necessity of personal salvation experience, and Baptism with the Holy Spirit. Over his lifetime, he frequently preached and/or sang the gospel in Pentecostal and Methodist churches, always embracing and believing The Statement of Fundamental Truths of The Assemblies of God.
Preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Jo, and daughter Laina Jo Myrick. Survivors include brother, Walter Collins of Memphis, TN; daughters, Delight Barber of Montgomery, AL and Jeannine Lynch (Aaron, Jr.) of Decatur, AL; sons, Mark Rodgers (Linda) of Athens, AL and Michael Rodgers of Calera, AL. Frank was proud of his 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be in Greenview Cemetery in Florence beside his beloved wife, Jo. A memorial service will be held June 1st (their wedding anniversary) at 3:00 P.M. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Athens, AL with Reverend Dan Hughes and Reverend Mark Rodgers officiating.
