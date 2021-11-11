TUSCUMBIA — James Franklin Willingham, 88, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, November 12, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bubba Cole officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
James was a native of Colbert County. He retired as a barge captain and was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle. James was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Willingham; parents, Slick and Offie Willingham; daughter, Brenda Barnett; grandson, Josh Medina; brothers, R.L., Hillard, and Dean Willingham; and sister, Joan Armistead.
James is survived by his children, James “Mike” Willingham and Sherlyn Spires (Barry); brothers, Leon Willingham (Doris) and Roy Willingham (Connie); sister, Gay Osteen (Chap); grandchildren, K. Willingham (Laura), Faniesha “Niesy” Davis, J.D. Willingham (Amy), Katie McGee (Kendall), Jeremy Medina, and Jamie Barnett; thirteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
James’ friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Dr. Ronald McCoy, and Dr. Adam Isbell.
