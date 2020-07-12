GARDENDALE — Mr. James Fred Hovater, Jr., age 82, of Gardendale went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born on October 9, 1937 in Russellville to James Fred Hovater, Sr. and Jennie Maude Thompson Hovater. James loved sports very much. In high school, he lettered in four sports - football, baseball, basketball and track. Even after becoming a pharmacist, James spent most of his free time after work coaching Little League. James graduated with Honors from Samford University and received the John R. Mott award for Student Public Service.
He is survived by three children, Howard (Angela) Hovater, Wil (Leslie) Hovater and Megan Hovater; a daughter-in-law, Melody Hovater; eight grandchildren, Abbie Hovater, Claire (Daniel) Jackson, Reese Hovater, Shelby (Andrew) Hooper, Harrison Hovater, Hayden Hovater, Wil Hovater, Jr. and Morgan Hovater; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Rose Jackson; and a brother, Rod (Paula) Hovater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stanley Hovater.
A funeral service was held at Gardendale Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Burial was in Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Russellville on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Commented