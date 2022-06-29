MUSCLE SHOALS
James Fred Todd, 86, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Barrett Long officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Jimmy was in the Naval Reserve for four years, serving in Pensacola for short periods during these years. While attending Sheffield High (1956) his fellow Bulldog buddies have said he was the fastest running back to ever play for his school.
While attending college at Florence State Teachers College (UNA) he taught ballroom dancing for Arthur Murray Studios. But after two years of UNA he decided to follow his dad into the electrical field. After joining IBEW 558 he worked for Reynolds for over 35 years. He was also a Mason with Washington Masonic Lodge No. 36.
He was a member of York Bluff Baptist Church, formerly First Baptist Church in Sheffield. Jimmy always liked to hunt and fish, sharing the fishing trips with his wife Eleanor. His deer hunting days were shared with his best friend, brother-in-law Bub Kiser, where they were members of Cedar Creek Hunting Club. He was also a member of The LaGrange Living Historical Association.
He loved to travel. He and Eleanor went all over the US, took cruises, traveled several times to Mexico, and took a flight to England. For over twenty-five years, the best times were spent at Gulf Shores where they took their camper. He very much enjoyed watching his Alabama Crimson Tide. He especially liked watching all his boys play sports, mainly baseball from sons to grandsons and great-grandsons. He will be very much missed by his family and the Willingham clan of Tuscumbia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred W. and Leola Willingham Todd; sisters, Betty Omara, Dane Braley and Rita McGuire; and special brother-in-law, Bubba Kiser.
Left to cherish him in memory are his loving wife of over 58 years, Eleanor Kiser Todd; sister, Peggy Kirkland; sister-in-law, Leslie Kiser; brother-in-law, David Johnson; sons, Johnny Todd (Jennifer) and Skipper Andrews; grandsons, Wes (Danielle), Rusty (Sara) and Easton Todd; great-grands, Maddux, Knight, Rush and Maizy Todd; and many special nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Richards and his staff, also Hospice of North Alabama, especially Melissa Cooper and Lori Knight for their special care during his extended illness.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Wes and Rusty Todd, nephews, Bob and Wayne McGuire, Jeff Butler, and cousin, Frankie Tubbs. The Sheffield Bulldogs of the 50’s will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider The LaGrange Living Historical Association, P.O. Box 306, Leighton, AL 35646.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
