RICHMOND HILL, GEORGIA — James Garrett Pruett, age 28, passed away on February 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, March 6, 2020, in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.

