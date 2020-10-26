TUSCUMBIA — James D. “JD” Garrison, 79, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. There will be a privated family graveside service at Colbert Memorial Gardens.Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.