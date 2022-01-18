IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — James Gary Borden, 74, of Iuka, died Friday, January, 14, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 until 11 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow with Dillon Coursey officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel.
James was a truck driver and a member of the Antioch Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruby Borden; brother, Joe Borden; and sister, Karen Brooks.
James is survived by his wife, Lenora Borden; children, Lisa Thompson (Roy), James Borden, Jr., Tony Rooney (Tammy), Brian Rooney (Nannette), Jerri Pitts (Rodney); brothers, Ray Borden, Bobby Borden; sister, Mae Floyd; grandchildren, Fitz and Finn Borden, Coty Young (Ashley), Shea Brown (Chris), Dakota Putman (Aaron), Robbie Wright (Daisy), TJ Taylor (Erin), Brady Rooney, Kortney Meeks (Doug), Adam Rooney (Heather); and great-grandchildren, Dayton, Lawson, Elijah, Jayden, Lacie Jae, Sebastian, Easton, Declan, Grayson, Selena, Addie Grace, Liam, Austin, Dawson, and Yuliana.
Pallbearers will be Coty Young, Greg Borden, Jeremy Floyd, Ethan Borden, Tony Rooney, Adam Rooney, and honorary pallbearer, Robbie Wright.
