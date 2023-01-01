ROGERSVILLE — James Gary Gamble, 73, of Rogersville died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2023, 12-2 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Robert Lancaster officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery. Mr. Gamble was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church. He retired from Redstone Arsenal. He served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gifford and Ruby Gamble.
Mr. Gamble is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Peggy Gamble; children, Melissa Gamble and Heath Gamble (Dinah); grandchildren, Dylan Watson (Allison), Abigail Watson, Chase Rikard, Miley Rikard, Landon Rikard, and Wheeler Gamble; brother, Leroy Gamble (Dorothy).
