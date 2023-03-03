GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — James Gentle, 81, died March 2, 2023. Funeral will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

