F.2.17.23 James Watson.jpg
Buy Now

CHEROKEE — James Gipson Watson, 77, Cherokee, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, February 18, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Roger Watson officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Springs Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you